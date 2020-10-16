Navratri 2020: Devotees will observe a 9-day fast during Shardiya Navratri to please Goddess Durga. Here's what you should eat to remain healthy and energetic.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Shardiya Navratri will be celebrated from October 17 to October 22 across the country. The devotees will observe a 9-day fast to please Goddess Durga and her 9 manifestations. If you too are planning to fast for 9 whole days, then you should plan a proper diet chart to avoid nausea and weakness. Since we are facing a global pandemic, everyone should be careful about their health even while fasting. Make sure to add proteins and nutrients to add to your diet. Read on to know what and what not to consume Navratri 2020 fast.

Early Breakfast: You should start your day with green tea, almonds and dates in the morning. This will keep you active and fresh. You can also take a glass of warm milk if you want to avoid green tea.

Breakfast: Must take a bowl full of fruits and dry fruits. It will give you the required amount of protein and strength. There a few fruits that people do not consume during fasting, so you can eat any fruit that you like. But, don't skip breakfast.

Lunch: A lot of people avoid lunch during fasting but this should be done, especially if you are pregnant or recovering from any disease. You can consume coconut water, Sabudana Khichdi, Kheer, juice or kutu wraps.

Evening snacks: You can eat potato chat, homemade potato chips. But, if you want to avoid deep-fried food, you can go for another round of fruit and fresh juice.

Dinner: You can eat Kutu puri along with curd and vegetable. If you want to avoid deep-frying, you can also make a kutu chapati just like your regular one. Also, a glass of warm milk before going to the bed would be beneficial for you.

Posted By: Srishti Goel