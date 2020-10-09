Navratri 2020: Sharad Navratri is the most essential Navratri that is celebrated in India in September or October. This year, it will be celebrated from October 17 to October 10.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is a nine-day festival which is celebrated in India with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated four times -- Sharad Navratri, Vasant Navratri, Magha Navratri and Ashada Navratri -- in a year in respect of Goddess Durga.

Out of four seasonal of Navratri, Sharad Navratri -- the post-monsoon autumn festival -- is considered as the most important one. In India, Sharada Navratri is celebrated generally in September or October. This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from October 17 to October 10.

Here's the complete schedule of Sharad Navratri 2020:

October 17 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

October 18 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja

October 19 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja

October 20 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat

October 21 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan

October 22 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja

October 23 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja

October 24 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami

October 26 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan

Shubh Muhurat of Sharad Navratri 2020:

The Drikpanchang says that Ashtami Tithi for Sharad Navratri 2020 will begin at 6.57 am on October 23 and continue till 6.58 am on October 24.

What about the important colours for Sharad Navratri?

Following are auspicious colours for Sharad Navratri 2020:

Pratipada - Yellow

Dwitiya - Green

Tritiya - Grey

Chaturthi - Orange

Panchami - White

Shashthi - Red

Saptami- Royal Blue

Ashtami - Pink

Navmi - Purple

History of Sharad Navratri:

The Sharad Navratri is the most essential Navratri in India and is celebrated in September and October. During the nine days of Sharad Navratri, the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. All the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga have different significance and importance. Following are the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri:

Day 1 – Shailaputri

Day 2 – Brahmacharini

Day 3 – Chandraghanta

Day 4 – Kushmanda

Day 5 – Skandamata

Day 6 – Katyayani

Day 7 – Kalaratri

Day 8 – Mahagauri

Day 9 – Sidhidatri

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma