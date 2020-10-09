Navratri 2020: Check history, significance, schedule and shubh muhurat of the nine-day festival
New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Navratri is a nine-day festival which is celebrated in India with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated four times -- Sharad Navratri, Vasant Navratri, Magha Navratri and Ashada Navratri -- in a year in respect of Goddess Durga.
Out of four seasonal of Navratri, Sharad Navratri -- the post-monsoon autumn festival -- is considered as the most important one. In India, Sharada Navratri is celebrated generally in September or October. This year, Sharad Navratri will be celebrated from October 17 to October 10.
Here's the complete schedule of Sharad Navratri 2020:
October 17 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja
October 18 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana, Brahmacharini Puja
October 19 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya, Chandraghanta Puja
October 20 – Chaturthi, Kushmanda Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi, Upang Lalita Vrat
October 21 – Panchami, Skandamata Puja, Saraswati Avahan
October 22 – Shashthi, Katyayani Puja, Saraswati Puja
October 23 – Saptami, Kalaratri Puja
October 24 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami, Mahagauri Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami
October 25 – Navami, Ayudha Puja, Navami Homa, Navratri Parana, Vijayadashami
October 26 – Dashami, Durga Visarjan
Shubh Muhurat of Sharad Navratri 2020:
The Drikpanchang says that Ashtami Tithi for Sharad Navratri 2020 will begin at 6.57 am on October 23 and continue till 6.58 am on October 24.
What about the important colours for Sharad Navratri?
Following are auspicious colours for Sharad Navratri 2020:
Pratipada - Yellow
Dwitiya - Green
Tritiya - Grey
Chaturthi - Orange
Panchami - White
Shashthi - Red
Saptami- Royal Blue
Ashtami - Pink
Navmi - Purple
History of Sharad Navratri:
The Sharad Navratri is the most essential Navratri in India and is celebrated in September and October. During the nine days of Sharad Navratri, the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga are worshipped. All the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga have different significance and importance. Following are the nine forms of Goddess Durga worshipped during Navratri:
Day 1 – Shailaputri
Day 2 – Brahmacharini
Day 3 – Chandraghanta
Day 4 – Kushmanda
Day 5 – Skandamata
Day 6 – Katyayani
Day 7 – Kalaratri
Day 8 – Mahagauri
Day 9 – Sidhidatri
