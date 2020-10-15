New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, Shardiya Navaratri will begin a month late due to the Adhikmas (additional month). Adhikamas will end on October 16 and from October 17, Navratri will start. Every year, the devotees worship the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga for nine days, from the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month. During these nine days, people observe fast and offer prayer to Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga fulfills all the wishes and desires of their devotees during these days. Let's have look, how Navratri will change your stars and what your zodiac sign indicates.

Aries: Navratri is one of the luckiest weeks of for the Aeries because their vibrant vibes match with this energetic festival. During this 9-day festival, you will make big profits. Suddenly new sources will benefit money. It will be a great time for the students. Your relationship with your spouse will remain good. Goddess Kushmanda will bless you with long life. During these days, most of your work is expected to be completed on time. Aeries should offer Halwa to Goddess Durga to get success in their career.

Taurus: On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Kushmanda bless you Taurus as they grow under planet Venus. Those who do government jobs will get a lot of success in life. People of this zodiac sign will see improvement in their married relationship. Family will support you and will be strong in every way. You will get blessings from elders. You will do good in terms of health. Offer red chunri to the goddess to get improvement in your relationships.

Gemini

People with Gemini zodiac signs are witty entertainers and these nine-day festivals will bring a lot of happiness for them. You should be careful about transacting money. You will get the happiness of your parents. Students of this zodiac also need to work hard for good results. You should take special care of your health. You will try to keep your mind calm. Offer fruits to Goddess Durga, it will keep you in good health.

Cancer

People of this zodiac sign will have to work harder to complete your work. However, Cancers are the torchbearer of the tradition and they will enlighten the festival with their presence. You will get immediate relief from the long-run problems. You will get the happiness of your parents. You will be successful in fulfilling family responsibilities. The Goddess will maintain your relationship with your siblings better. Offer coconut to Goddess Durga to get rid of all the problems.

Leo

Leos are very organized and sorted people. They plan their things earlier and then act accordingly. During this festival, people around you will be happy with your kind behavior. There may be some deterioration in your health. You are likely to get benefited financially. You will get respect in society. Goddess Durga will boost your morale. Light a lamp of ghee in front of Goddess to seek blessings.

Virgo

You will get many opportunities to advance your career during the nine-day festival. Virgos are very planned and systematic in their life and they follow their own rules and principles. If you are thinking of doing something special, this week is extremely auspicious. You will definitely get success in work. Your creative work at the workplace will flourish. YOu will be diverted towards religious practices. Life-partner will continue to get support in his work. Read Siddhunjika Stotra to improve finance.

Libra

The auspicious occasion of Navratri will bring joy and peace in your life. Libras are effortless charmers and they will get immense popularity because of their career choice. Good time for business and studies. Becoming soft in your conversation with your spouse will be beneficial for your relationship. Bring gift for your loved one to keep your relations stronger and long-lasting.

Scorpio

They are very elegant people and very well know how to carry themselves. They are very impressive and magnetic souls. Scorpians will see new paths of progress. You will see success in the field of education. You are likely to meet some important people. People will be ready to help you. You will get a chance to explore new things and it will help you in your career. Take care of your health. Overall, you will have a good day and an energetic festival. Offer flowers to Goddess Durga to get success in your career.

Sagittarius

They are very carefree people and stay practical in their lives. But, they feel a bombardment of emotions during this 9-day festival. Goddess Durga will fulfill all your wishes and desires. Today the whole day will feel refreshed. Positive energy will remain around you. Goddess Kushmanda will increase your happiness and prosperity. People will be happy with you. This week, you will get more money than expected. You will get complete help from teachers. People will appreciate your creativity. Offer roli to Maa Durga.

Capricorn

Capricorns are very career-oriented, this nine-day festival will keep your financial side strong. Support of high officials will be available at the workplace. Goddess Kushmanda will increase your happiness and prosperity. Students who are preparing for competitive exams will get success of this zodiac. You will get complete help from teachers. Relationships with everyone in the family will improve. There is a possibility of having an extra income. People associated with the field of art will get a chance to go to a function. Read Durga Chalisa to get success in your career.

Aquarius

During Navratri, people of this zodiac sign will get a special blessing from Goddess Durga because Aquarius people are always connected to the powers of the universe. Any of your important work will be completed on time. You will get success in business and there will be happiness in married life. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Durga will increase your material comforts. You will get support from your family. Take care of your health. Offer Nariyal to Goddess Durga.

Pisces

People of this zodiac sign always surprise others and maintain good relations with them. You will be able to keep your talk openly in front of others. Today, on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Goddess Durga will bring happiness in your life. You will seek progress in your career. Your business will grow and finance will improve. Employed people can get a new project during the nine-day festival. Today will be a good day for people associated with this zodiac of social work.You must keep your anger under control. Offer cloves to the Maa Goddess.

