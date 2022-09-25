Navrarti 2022: Top Songs Celebrating Spirits Of Sharad Navratri

Navratri 2022 is here and with the most joyous festival around the corner, people are excited more than ever. Navratri is a 9-day long festival celebrated to worship nine avatars of Goddess Durga. During this auspicious period, devotees will worship the deity and celebrate the victory of good over evil. Throughout the auspicious festival, many Garba and dandiya nights would be organised across the nation, wherein people dances to celebrate, dressed in their best clothes. So, to celebrate the fun festival, here we have curated some of the best Garba and Dandiya songs for you to groove on.

Also, we have brought you a well-curated list of Bhajans and devotional songs that you can play while worshipping Goddess Durga.

Songs For Dandiya And Garba During Navratri 2022:

Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje

Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, this song is sure to compel you to show off your Garba moves this Navratri!

Dholi Taaro

Dholida

This song from the film Loveyatri is sure to get you into the festive spirit.

Udi Udi Jaye

In the film Raees, this song is an upbeat track. It features the gorgeous Mahira Khan and the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan.

Lahu Muh Lag Gaya

A sensuous and catchy track, this song is from the film RamLeela.

Here Are Top Bhajans And Devotional Songs To Play During Navratri 2022:

Na Main Maangu Sona Devi Bhajan By Anuradha Paudwal

Aaja Maa Tenu Akhiyan Udeek Diyan by ANURADHA PAUDWAL

Tere Naam Ke Tarane by SHIV BHARDWAJ

Maa Sun Le Pukaar by Gulshan Kumar, Babla Mehta

Maiya Ka Chola Hai Rangla By Lakhbir Singh Lakkha