New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pitru Paksha is the fortnight devoted to ancestors in Hinduism. Avidhava Navami is an auspicious Hindu ritual which is observed on the Navami tithi of Pitru Paksha. Observance of Avidhava Navami is dedicated to married women who died before their husbands. This day is followed by a widower. Avidhava Navami is on September 30th, Thursday.

Navami Shraddha: Shraddha timings

Navami tithi begins Sep 29 at 20:29

Navami tithi ends Sep.30 at 22:08

Kutup Muhurat - 11:47 - 12:34

Rohina Muhurat - 12:34 - 13:22

Aparahna Kaal - 13:22 - 15:45

Sunrise 06:13

Sunset 18:08

Navami Shraddha: Significance

Navami Shraddha Tithi is also known as Matra Navami. To perform mother's Shraddha this tithi is most suitable. To appease all the deceased female members of the family Shraddha is done on Navami Tithi. Other family members who departed the world on Navami tithi of either of the two Paksha, Shukla Paksha as well Krishna Paksha, Shraddha are done on this day.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas. Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. In the end, the Shraddha Tarpan is done.

Navami Shraddha: Rituals

- The rituals should preferably be performed by the eldest son.

- For the peace and liberation of the soul of the deceased female members of the family or mother Pinda daan and Tarpan are performed.

- The rituals of Avidhava Navami vary from regions and family traditions.

- On Pitru Paksha Shraddha, soul of all forefathers are summoned but on Avidhava Navami Shraddha are performed for mother, grandmother and great grandmother. After that panda pradhan is performed, which is called as Anvasthaka Shraddha.

- Avidhava Navami is observed only till the husband of the deceased female is alive.

- If Shraddha could not be performed on Avidhava Navami,it can be performed on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal