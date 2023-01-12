National Youth Day 2023: History, Significance And Other Important Details

IN AN effort to empower and inspire the nation's youth, the government of India decided to observe Swami Vivwekananda's birthday as National Youth Day in 1984. However, he is an inspiration for all young people, particularly those in India and all around the world. Swami Vivekananda, who ardently supported education and human empowerment, was born in Kolkata on January 12, 1963. He thought that in order to properly find religion and God, one had to be unselfish and serve a greater number of people. The only solution was by giving of oneself and helping many people.

The Significance Of National Day And Its Theme

Every state in India holds an event on this day that is essentially theme-based, but the theme changes every year. For instance, to inspire young people with Swami Vivekananda's teachings, Uttar Pradesh holds a two-day event called "Mission Bhartiyam" and "Basti Yuvo Mahotsav" on this day. As a result, a large number of organisations offer prayers, devotional programmes, meditation sessions, and other events to commemorate National Youth Day. In addition to this, a national youth seminar is also held in some of the local clubs and educational institutions. Numerous clubs also host blood donation camps to commemorate the unique day. The "Complete Works of Swami Vivekananda," which contain Swami Vivekananda's teachings, are repeated throughout India.

The national youth day theme for 2023 has not yet been made public. The government normally selects the National Youth Day topic with the intention of inspiring and motivating young people to take action in social service, education, and environmental protection. The themes for National Youth Day this year will be made public not long before the event; last year's themes were "Youth for a Clean and Green Environment," "Youth for Rural Development," and "Youth for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship."