New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Youth Day is observed on January 12 every year to mark the birth anniversary of great monk Swami Vivekananda. The day was established in 1984 by the Indian government but was first celebrated in 1985. The Government of India quoted "the philosophy of Swamiji and the ideals for which he lived and worked could be a great source of inspiration for the Indian Youth Day."

National Youth Day 2022: History & Significance

Swami Vivekananda was one of the greatest spiritual leaders of India who played a key role in the introduction of the Indian teachings and practices of Vedanta and Yoga at the global platform. He is credited with raising interfaith awareness, bringing Hinduism to the status of a major global religion during the late 19th century. Also, he was a major force in the contemporary Hindu reform movement in India and event contributed to the concept of nationalism in colonial India.

He believed that anything that makes us weak spiritually, physically or mentally should be rejected like poison. It should be replaced with optimism with the help of meditation and yoga.

This is the reason his birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day.

National Youth Day 2022: Celebration

The day is observed across the nation at schools and colleges with speeches, youth conventions, essay competitions, Yogasanas, seminars etc. Also, students are given lectures on Swami Vivekananda's writings and his notable works for India.

Not just this, on his birth anniversary, various centres of Ramakrishna Math performs mangal arati (a kind of worship practised in India, especially by Hindu people), special worship, homa (fire-ritual), meditation, devotional songs, religious discourses and sandhya-arati (vesper service at evenings).

