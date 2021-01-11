National Youth Day 2021: To honour the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda we observe this day on 12th January every year.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Youth Day 2021 is celebrated every year on 12th January to honour the teachings and ideals of Swami Vivekananda. This day is also known as Swami Vivekananda Jayanti 2021. He was an ardent disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa and played a vital role in the revival of Hinduism in India. Apart from being a Spiritual leader, Vivekananda is also considered as one of the greatest Social leaders of India.

As the National Youth Day is just a few hours away, a lot of people across the country have been curious to know about the National Youth Day history and the significance of the day. So, for all the youths who are wondering what is National Youth Day then here we are with everything you need to know.

National Youth Day: History

Swami Vivekananda was born on 12th January 1863 in Kolkata. After his death, the government of Indian in 1984 declared his birth date as National Youth Day. Unlike other monks, Vivekananda was vocal about the importance of youth in the process of nation-building.

National Youth Day: Significance

He is known for his famous speech in Parliament of World's Religions in Chicago, 1893. He focused on channelling the potential of the youths and inspired them so that they could counter the British and seek Independence.

He wanted the youths to get out of their comfort zone and achieve anything they desire. He believed that the best weapons of winning the world are with peace and education. He wanted to inspire youths to an extent that they start voicing their opinions or desires.

For unversed, Swami Vivekananda who portrayed himself as Nationalist Saint was well versed in religion, philosophy, Vedas, literature, Puranas, Upnishads and what not. He used to do intensive research before presenting a speech or taking any class overseas. He made sure that he has a thorough knowledge regarding that certain subject.

So, to honour his vision, we celebrate this day as National Youth Day to motivate and remind the youths across the country.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv