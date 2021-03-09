National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day 2021: It is very important to get yourself tested for HIV. Take a look at some of the common symptoms.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is observed on March 10 every year. This day is celebrated to honour awareness initiatives, conversations, and discussions on HIV.

What is HIV?

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a form of the virus that makes a person vulnerable to infections and diseases. This virus which spreads through an HIV-positive person's bodily fluids directly strikes the cells which help your body in fighting infections. A person can get infected by the virus if he or she has unprotected intercourse with someone who has HIV. It can also happen through an infected injection. It is very important to spread awareness regarding HIV, because if it is not treated on time, it may lead to develop into AIDS.

What are the symptoms of HIV?

If you have been transmitted by HIV virus then it is expected that the symptoms will be visible with in two months. As per HIV.gov the signs may also be visible in two weeks but some people do not show any symptoms even if they are HIV positive. The lack of any signs in HIV positive cases can happen for maximum 10 years. It is a fatal health condition however if taken care of properly, it can be controlled. But if the treatment doesn't happen on time the virus can escalate up to stage 3 which is very dangerous. Therefore, that's why it is very important to get yourself tested. Take a look at some of the common HIV symptoms below:

Headache

Fever

Fatigue

Sore throat

Rashes

Muscle and joint pain

Ulcers in mouth

Ulcers on the genitals

Night sweats

Diarrhea and more.

