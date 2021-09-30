New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Donating blood is one of the noblest things one can do for humanity. Considering the recent wave of the COVID-19 virus, hospitals fell short of plasma, it came as a wakeup call to many that how important it is to donate blood regularly.

In many cases, there were people who wanted to donate plasma but were stuck under a few unaddressed questions about the process. Some refrain from donating blood, all thanks to the myths related to it.

Therefore, on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2021 which is observed every October 1, to spread awareness about the importance of plasma donation, here we are to debunk a few myths about blood donation.

Myth 1: Blood donation is painful

Fact: The only time one might feel a little pain is when the needle pricks your body. Otherwise, it doesn't hurt at all. Also, the areas where the needle has been pricked, heels with in a day or two.

Myth 2: Smokers can't donate blood

Fact: This is quite a common myth among people that those who smoke can't donate blood. But it's false, the ones who smoke can also donate plasma, it's just that they have to stay away from alcohol and smoking for at least 24 hours prior to donation. Also, a person should be at least 18 years old and weigh a minimum of 50 kgs.

Myth 3: Blood donation weakens your immune system

Fact: This is absolutely false, as when a donor donates blood, the Red Blood Cells count bounces back to its normal rate within just a few days. And when it comes to White Blood Cells, they get formed within weeks. Therefore, there is no such threat to your immunity.

Myth 4: Blood donation means being open to infections

Fact: It's just a myth that a blood donor may have infections because these days a fresh needle is used for every donor which says that there are no chances of infections like HIV.

Myth: Diabetics can't donate blood

Fact: If one controls their blood sugar levels with a healthy lifestyle and medications then they are eligible for plasma donation. However, many diabetic patients are refused to donate blood if they take insulin to control their diabetes.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal