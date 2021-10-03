New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Vodka Day is observed on October 4 annually. This special day is celebrated with glasses filled with everyone's favorite drink. The day is observed to mark the purpose of the alcoholic drink.

People celebrate this day by often spending their day at bars, pubs, lounges just sitting and releasing with the drink. It is a perfect occassion to hang out with friends and family and enjoy the day. Last year on this special occasion many bars and pubs gave offers and discounts on vodka also several brands used the event to launch their new products in the market.

National Vodka Day 2021: Date

Vodka day is celebrated on October 4 every year throughout the day.

National Vodka Day: Significance

National Vodka Day was created by Nir Knaan that has been celebrated in the United States on October 4 since at least 2009. It is celebrated and has been mentioned by Wine Enthusiast Magazine and has also been noted and often appears in news. The correct origin of the observance is not known.

Vodka is often associated with Russia as the word 'voda' is Russian which means water. Vodka is the Slavic word for ‘little water’ and is traditionally made by mixing water with distilled grains or potatoes, although today many popular brands add flavorings such as fruits and sugars. It is believed that this drink first came into existence in the Middle Ages, perhaps sometime during the 8th or 9th centuries. The drink was used for some medicinal purposes as well.

Posted By: Ashita Singh