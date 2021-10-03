New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: October 4th is observed as National Vodka Day. The unique day is marked to acknowledge the purpose of the drink. It is a perfect day to celebrate with your friends where you can raise glasses with your favorite drink and celebrate the day. People celebrate this day by often spending their day at bars, pubs, lounges just sitting and releasing with the drink.

National Vodka Day was created by Nir Knaan that has been celebrated in the United States on October 4 since at least 2009. To celebrate this day we have brought to you 5 Vodka cocktails recipes you can easily make at home and can make your parties LIT.

Here are the Vodka cocktail recipes:

Black Diamond Martini:

In a mixing glass filled with ice, add Carbonado. Stir quickly to chill and dilute the drink properly, about 20 seconds. Strain into a well-chilled martini or coupe glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Cosmopolitan Cocktail:

Add 45 ml lemon vodka, 15 ml triple sec, 30 ml cranberry juice, and 10 ml lime juice in a cocktail shaker with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with some orange zest and serve.

Viva la Piña Cocktail:

Add vodka, liqueur, fresh lemon juice, caster sugar, a pinch of salt, and an egg white into a cocktail shaker. Dry shake vigorously. Add ice, and shake again. Double strain into a rocks glass over ice, and garnish with orange zest.

Passion Fruit Martini:

Scoop the seeds of 1 passion fruit into the glass of a cocktail shaker, add 60 ml vanilla vodka, 30 ml passoa, 1 tbsp. lime juice and 1 tbsp. sugar syrup. Add a handful of ice and shake well, strain into 2 martini glasses, then add half a passion fruit to each.

Ginger Lime Oasis:

Add vodka, pineapple juice, coconut cream, lime juice, ginger syrup to a cocktail shaker (or blender), and shake (or blend) with ice. Serve in a hollowed-out pineapple or glass. Garnish with pineapple leaves and coconut flakes. This can be made shaken or frozen

Posted By: Ashita Singh