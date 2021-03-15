National Vaccination Day, also known as National Immunisation Day is celebrated on March 16 to mark India's victory against the disease, polio. Know about the history and importance of this special day.

National Vaccination Day 2021: History

National Vaccination Day is celebrated every year in the country on March 16 as on the same day the first dose of Oral Polio Vaccine was given in India in 1995. The day is observed to celebrate the Indian government's Pulse Polio Campaign which was an initiative to eradicate polio from the country.

As per the program, 2 oral drops of polio vaccine were provided for children from the age of 0 to 5 years. This program became a success gradually, as in 2014 India became a polio free country.

National Vaccination Day 2021: Significance

Over a last few decades, vaccines in the country have become an important weapon to fight some fatal diseases like TB, tetanus and more and have saved so many lives. Therefore, this day states that the main importance of vaccination in today's world cannot be overlooked. There are plenty of vaccination campaigns running across the world to defeat deadly health conditions such as smallpox, measles and especially COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccination

As per the World Health Organisation, a vaccination saves around 2 million to 3 million lives annually. And now since the COVID vaccine is here, the government is taking initiatives to ensure that they get a wider reach and be able to help the people in need. For those who don't know, senior citizens aged above 60 have started getting the vaccine across the country. So far, the toll of people who have received the vaccination has reached more than 1.4 lakh.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal