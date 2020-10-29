National Unity Day 2020: To commemorate the 144th birth anniversary of Ace leader and politician Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, National Unity Day is being celebrated on October 31 across the country.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day is celebrated on 31st October every year since 2014 to mark the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India--Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year marks the 144th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and an ace politician. Sardar Patel played a major role in the integration of India (Ek Bharat) from over 560 princely states. To acknowledge his efforts in uniting the nation, India celebrates National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on his birth anniversary.

Importance

In countries like India, which are full of diversities- religions, castes, languages, civilizations, and cultures, it is very important to maintain unity. So, to establish the unity of the nation, the Government of India proposed the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in 2014. Since, Sardar Patel is known for the integration of India, National Unity Day is set celebrate on his birth anniversary (October 31) every year.

History

In memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Government of India has constructed a huge statue of the Iron Man of India near the Narmada River in Gujarat. Also, to acknowledge the struggles and sacrifices of the First Deputy Prime Minister of independent India- Sardar Patel, the government of India announced the National Unity Day on his birth anniversary. In the official statement issued by the Home Ministry of India in 2014, it was stated that National Unity Day “will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country.”

Significance

On this day, people recall the great works of Sardar Patel and acknowledge them by celebrating Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. People gathered and celebrate the unity of the nation by delivering speeches, spread knowledge etc. Different events, webinars and seminars are organised in different parts of the country.

Posted By: Srishti Goel