New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This day is celebrated on October 31 every year across the country. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel persuaded the 565 princely states to accede to independent India. He had played a crucial and pivotal role in India's freedom movement. The official statement from the Home Ministry for National Unity Day reads, "will provide an opportunity to re-affirm the inherent strength and resilience of our nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country."

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Day and Date

This day is celebrated on October 31 on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to celebrate his efforts for the integration of India. In 2018, the Government Of India accomplished the task of building the tallest statue across the world. To deliver the message of unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue was built in Gujrat, India. To acknowledge his efforts and sacrifices people observe this day (October 31) as National Unity Day.

Celebration on National Unity Day

On this day, people gathered and celebrate the unity of the nation. Different events, webinars and seminars are organised in different parts of the country. In schools and colleges, students participate in declamation, speech and essay writing competitions to spread knowledge about the unity of the nation and the achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, all public gatherings are restricted.

Importance and Significance

In countries like India, which are full of diversities- religions, castes, languages, civilizations, and cultures, it is very important to maintain unity. And to enhance the unity of our nation, the Government of India proposed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in 2014. In memory of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Government of India has constructed a huge statue of the Iron Man of India near the Narmada River in Gujarat.

