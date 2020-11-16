On the day of National Unfriend Day, we will help you to figure out that particular three kinds of people that you need to remove from your list ASAP, check out.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: It's finally that time of the year that you've been waiting for so long but you were not getting enough time to tidy up your social media. National Unfriend Day is finally here, this day holds a special place at the time of the digital age. This day is celebrated every year on November 17 and was announced by Jimmy Kemmel in 2010 on his nightly talk show.

Various questions like why is there a person so cringy on my feed? why do I even follow this person? or where have I met this person? often comes to our mind when we see the picture or post of someone who we don't need in our Facebook friends list, but you don't need to hoard your unnecessary friends anymore as this is the time to cleanse your profile.

On the day of National Unfriend Day, we will help you to figure out that particular three kinds of people that you need to remove from your list ASAP:

1. Your Toxic Ex

Today is the D-day to say bye or not even mentioning it as you can just ghost them up as they are that unwanted people in your life, who you really don't want to see popping up on your profile. It is also suggested by the mental health experts that when the thought of your ex starts coming into your mind and it starts bothering your sleep cycle and mental health, that is exactly the time to remove them from your friend list.

2. The people you don't really vibe with

The vibe is the thing that connects a person but if you really don't vibe with some of your Facebook friends, it's fine to unfriend them because why not and the plus point of removing the people you don't vibe with is that you don't have to feel guilty about it.

3. The people you don't even remember anymore

There are always people on Facebook, which we really don't remember and even if we try too hard their name is a mystery to us. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to unfriend them. It is said that the people who we have only met virtually and haven't really talked to them add to the unnecessary people in our life and they don't serve us good to in any way so it's better to unfriend them.

