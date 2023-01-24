National Tourism Day 2023: 10 Interesting Facts About Indian Tourism That You Must Know

INDIA celebrates the occasion of National Tourism Day a day before Republic Day. National Tourism is a day established by the Government to promote the culture and boost the tourism sector of the country. It is observed to highlight the importance of tourism for the economy of the country.

India is a land of rich culture and diversity. Every corner of the country has something fascinating to provide and something beautiful for the eyes to capture. With 29 states and 7 union territories, India is one of the best countries with eyeconic destinations and attracts millions of tourists every year. Therefore, on this occasion, we bring you some interesting facts about the tourism sector of the country.

Interesting Facts About Indian Tourism

1. The travel and tourism industry contributed a total of $124.8 billion to the GDP in India in 2015 — this accounted for approximately 6% of India’s total GDP.

2. Tourism in India provides 40 million jobs. The sector is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate of 7.9% till 2023, making India the third fastest-growing tourism destination over the next decade.

3. Tourist arrivals in India increased to 8,91,000 in November from 7,54,000 in October 2016. It averaged 4,26,846.43 from 2000 until 2016, reaching an all-time high of 9,13,000 in December 2015 and a record low of 1,29,286 in May 2001.

4. The country is home to 40 UNESCO heritage sites. The last site to be added to the World Heritage Site list is Dholavira, a Harappan city that is located in the city of Gujarat. The country currently has 32 cultural sites, 7 natural sites, and one mixed property.

5. The Himalayan state of Sikkim has come out as the most organic state in present-day India. The state reportedly has some 47.3% under forest cover. Moreover, the state has also banned single-use plastic, which includes packaged drinking water bottles.

6. The country is home to the highest rail bridge in the world. The 1,315 m long Chenab bridge is located in Jammu and Kashmir and is 35 m higher than the Eiffel Tower.

7. India’s North Sentinel Island is one of the most untouched places in the world. The island is home to the Sentinelese people, who have isolated themselves from the world

8. Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra Fort is said to be the oldest in the country. It used to be home to royal treasures and is said to have been built 3500 years ago. The Kangra Fort withstood 52 attacks during its lifetime. Today, the fort is standing in ruins and is on the outskirts of the town of Kangra.

9. India is home to one of the seven wonders of the world- the Taj Mahal. The memorial built by Emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal represents the architectural styles of Persia, Islam, Turkey, and India.

10. In 2013, Mumbai was the second cheapest city in the world for US travelers staying in five-star hotels.