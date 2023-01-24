National Tourism Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of The Day

FROM lowering stress levels to reducing the risk of developing numerous chronic diseases, traveling benefits are huge and real. According to a study conducted by Amit Kumar, Matthew A. Killingsworth, and Thomas Gilovich from Cornell University, the money spent on traveling leaves an individual with long-lasting happiness than the money spent on something else. The world celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25 every year to promote the tourism sector of the country.

This day is observed to highlight the importance of tourism for the economy of the country. The day aims at boosting economic growth along with promoting the country's culture and heritage. n India, the tourism sector also accounts for 9.2% of the country's total GDP and 8.1% of employment.

National Tourism Day 2023: History

The Government of India declared January 25 as National Tourism Day in India. It was established to enhance and promote the significance of tourism and create awareness about the country's economy. There is no exact information regarding the establishment of this day but reports state it was in the year 1948 when a Tourist Committee was set up by the government. The objective of this day's establishment was to preserve national heritage and make the destinations tourist-friendly across the country.

National Tourism Day 2023: Theme

The theme for National Tourism Day 2023 has not been announced by the Government yet. However, the theme for last year's National Tourism Day celebrations was surrounded by "Rural and Community Centric Tourism", and the theme for the year 2021 was "Dekho Apna Desh."

National Tourism Day 2023: Celebrations

The day is celebrated at the center and state levels by carrying out various events across the country. Seminars, cultural events, and programs are organized by the Centre to promote tourism in their regions.