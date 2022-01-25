New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Tourism Day 2022 is celebrated in India on January 25 every year to spread awareness among people about the importance of tourism for the country's economy and appreciate the rich and diverse culture. This year, the Ministry of Tourism is celebrating the day under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It's a 75-week grand celebration launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark 75 years of India’s independence. This year the theme for National Tourism Day is ‘Rural and Community Centric Tourism’.

National Tourism Day 2022: History

There is no information regarding when exactly the day was established, but it was in the year 1948, a Tourist Traffic Committee was set up. However, it was only in 1958, a specific department was established under the Ministry of Tourism and Communication, headed by the Deputy General in the rank of Joint Secretary. The aim behind the establishment of a specific department was to preserve national heritage and make the destination tourist-friendly.

National Tourism Day 2022: Significance

The importance behind the celebration of the day is to aware people of the growth of the tourism sector across the nation and its impact on our economy.

National Tourism Day 2022: Theme

This year, the theme of the day is ‘Rural and Community Centric Tourism’.

National Tourism Day 2022: Celebration

Just like last year, this year too, we will be celebrating the day virtually due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv