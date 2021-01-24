On this special occasion of National Tourism Day, we have compiled a list of some places that you can visit this year to encounter the best of India.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, January 25 is celebrated as the National Tourism Day in India. This day has been marked by the government in order to promote tourism in the nation. It is dedicated to educate and inform people about the vital role of tourism in the country and how it plays a crucial role in the Indian economy. India is a diverse country and is filled with the alluring beauty of culture and history. Every state has its own different cultures and diversification, and on this special occasion of National Tourism Day, we have compiled a list of some places that you can visit this year to encounter the best of India.

Rajasthan

The royalty and charm of this place definitely ooze the tourists. This place is filled with ancient Havelis, forts, and aesthetic resorts that give you the full feel of the desert land. It is that destination, that you just can't ignore as it has all the royal past of India and you can visit this place by not burning a hole in your pocket.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh is the largest state in central India and this place is filled with ancient sculptures that are made at the time of Khajuraho's, who ruled during the 10th century. Not only this, but it also has the eastern Bandhavgarh and Kanha national parks that can give you the experience of jungle safari and you are definitely going to love it.

Kerala

This state is filled with palm-lined beaches and backwater. Kerala is surrounded by the Western Ghats and is known for its amazing tea, coffee estates. If you want to see the natural beauty of India, Kerala is the best place and you can even enjoy the houseboats that will give you peace of mind and pleasure.

Odisha

Odisha is the land of greenery and silver beaches. Not only, but this state also has the aesthetic beauty of rivers, waterfalls, and tribal people. This state has several ancient temples liken the Lingaraj temple complex which is focused around the state's history and environment.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma