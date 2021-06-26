National Sunglasses Day 2021: If you are having a tough time picking the right sunnies, here we are with some tips on how to select sunnies according to your face shape:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As if all the other days were not enough that now we've come across another unique day, which is National Sunglasses Day. Well, we aren't joking or making it up, this day actually exists. As the name goes by, this day is dedicated to Sunglasses, which is celebrated annually on June 27. National Sunglasses Day 2021 was created to raise awareness among people to protect their eyes and how sunglasses help in protecting them from Sun's rays. According to a study, even on cloudy days sunlight, can cause lasting damage to the eyes, which means it is important to wear sunnies. Sunglasses not just protects eyes from harmful radiation but also reduce fatigue and add harmony to the overall image.

However, now sunglasses have become one of the main accessories, and it's very important one pics the right pair of sunglasses when stepping out of their houses. So if you are having a tough time picking the right sunnies, here we are with some tips on how to select sunnies according to your face shape:

1. Round Face

The round face people have identical length and width, so the task is to lengthen your face. Whenever purchasing a sunglasses look for dark frames as it narrows the face and balances the facial proportions. Listed below are the frames that are suitable for round faces:

Pointed, rectangular, and square glasses

Cat eyes glasses

Butterfly glasses

Glasses with narrow bridges.

Aviators

Wayfarers

2. Oval Face

The face's length slightly greater than the width, so people with such type of people should go for frames that are in line with the eyebrows. Listed below are the frames that are suitable for an oval face:

Glasses with smooth-lined frames: rectangular, oval, round

Butterfly glasses

Aviator

Cat eyeglasses

3. Square Face

The face's length and width are almost identical, so such type of people should go for round frames as it will help to visually balance and soften the facial proportions. Listed below are the frames that are suitable for square faces:

Large glasses

Glasses where the frame width equals the width of your face

Glasses with coloured frames

Glasses with oval, round, or teardrop-shaped frames

Frameless glasses

Cat eyes glasses

Aviators

4. Rectangular Face

The faces' length is greater than the width, so the task is to make the face visually broader. Listed below are the frames that are suitable for rectangular faces:

Large-framed glasses.

Aviators (with large frames)

Round-framed glasses

5. Heart-shaped face

The face's length is greater than the width, so the aim is to balance the upper part of the face. Listed below are the frames that are suitable for heart-shaped faces:

Rounded or round glasses.

Small frames with a narrow bridge

Glasses with low-set arms.

Aviators

Wayfarers

Frameless glasses

Bright or neutral-coloured frames

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv