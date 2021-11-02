New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Stress is an inseparable part of our life. Too much stress can cause various health problems, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, depression, anxiety, diabetes etc. Not just this, it can also harm a personal relationship with family members, lovers or spouse. So to highlight this issue, every year, on November's first Wednesday, we observe National Stress Awareness Day.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you some yoga asanas that will help you in reducing stress. Yoga is one of the best medicines as it helps in releasing physical blockages, emotions and tension. Also, promotes the release of mood-boosting endorphins, which as 'feel-good' hormones.

So are you ready to go stress-free? Scroll down below for the poses:

1. Pranayam (Breathing Excercise)

Step 1: Close your right nostril with your right thumb and breath through the left.

Step 2: Now close your left nostril with your left thumb and breath through the right.

Repeat this asana at least 5 times.

2. Marjaryasana (Cow-Cat Pose)

Step 1: Take a tabletop position.

Step 2: Place your wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips.

Step 3: Inhale and move your head upwards towards the ceiling and belly towards your mat, making an arch-like shape of your back.

Step 4: Now, exhale and draw your head in toward your chest and bend your spine.

3. Balasana (Child Pose)

Step 1: Place your knees slightly apart.

Step 2: Sit back on your feet and rest your forehead on the yoga mat.

Step 3: Now, extend your arms in front and breathe deeply

Step 4: Focus on relaxing your body. Hold this pose for up to 5 minutes.

4. Savasana

Step 1: Lie on your back and relax your body.

Step 2: Stay in this pose for 10–20 minutes.

5. Eagle Pose

Step 1: Slowly pick up your right leg and cross it over your left.

Step 2: Now, take your left arm and cross it over your right

Step 3: Bend the elbows bringing the back of the hands together.

Step 4: Maintain balance and breath.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv