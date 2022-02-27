New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on February 28, people across India celebrate National Science Day to mark the contribution of scientists towards the development of the country. The day also commemorates the discovery of the Raman Effect by prominent physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman. Back in 1930, sir CV Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize for Raman Effect.

Why do we celebrate National Science Day?

The main aim to celebrate National Science Day is to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Nobel laureate, physicist CV Raman. Raman Effects refers to the phenomenon in spectroscopy discovered by Noble Prize-winning Physicist. Sir CV Raman discovered the effect while working in the laboratory of the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata.

The National Council for Science & Technology asked the government of India in 1986 to designate February 28 as National Science Day. Since 1987, National Science Day is celebrated across the country.

The event is around the corner, we have brought you some famous CV Raman's quotes that you can share with your friends and family.

National Science Day 2022 Quotes

I strongly believe that fundamental science cannot be driven by instructional, industrial, governmental or military pressures. This was the reason why I decided, as far as possible, not to accept money from the government. – C. V. Raman

The whole edifice of modern physics is built up on the fundamental hypothesis of the atomic or molecular constitution of matter. – C. V. Raman

Towards the end of February 1928, I took the decision of using brilliant monochromatic illumination obtained by the aid of the commercially available mercury arcs sealed in quartz tubes. – C. V. Raman

I feel it is unnatural and immoral to try to teach science to children in a foreign language They will know facts, but they will miss the spirit. – C. V. Raman

It is generally believed that it is the students who derive benefit by working under the guidance of a professor. In reality, the professor benefits equally by his association with gifted students working under him. – C. V. Raman

The essence of science is independent thinking, hard work, and not equipment. When I got my Nobel Prize, I had spent hardly 200 rupees on my equipment. – C. V. Raman

Science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated – Rosalind Franklin

Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less – Marie Curie

The good thing about science is that it’s true whether or not you believe in it – Neil deGrasse Tyson

The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom ? Isaac Asimov

Science is not only a disciple of reason but also one of romance and passion – Stephen Hawking

Science is not only compatible with spirituality; it is a profound source of spirituality – Carl Sagan

National Science Day 2022 Wishes

Most people say that it is the intellect which makes a great scientist. They are wrong: it is the character. Happy National Science Day!

Men love to wonder, and that is the seed of science. Happy National Science Day 2021!

Everything is theoretically impossible, until it is done. Happy National Science Day!

Science is not only a disciple of reason but, also, one of romance and passion. Happy National Science Day!

People think of the inventor as a screwball, but no one ever asks the inventor what he thinks of other people. Happy National Science Day 2021!

Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe. Happy National Science Day!

Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind. Happy National Science Day!

More than intellect, a successful scientist needs a character because that is what defines his achievements. Warm wishes on National Science Day to everyone.

For those who love science know that sky is the limit when it comes to learning new things in science. Wishing a very Happy National Science Day.

National Science Day 2022 Messages

Equipped together with his 5 senses, man explores the universe around him and calls the journey Science. - Happy National Science Day!

Science has created U.S.A. gods even before we tend to are deserve being men. - Happy National Science Day

Scientists were rated as great heretics by the church, but they were truly religious men because of their faith in the orderliness of the universe. - Happy National Science Day!

Science may have found a cure for most evils, but it has found no remedy for the worst of them all the apathy of human beings. - Happy National Science Day

Science doesn't recognize its debt to imagination. - Happy National Science Day!

Science is that tool that has given us the power to change this world and therefore, we must use it wisely. Warm wishes on National Science Day to everyone.

The Science of today is the technology of tomorrow. Happy National Science Day 2021!

If you try and take a cat apart to see how it works, the first thing you have on your hands is a non-working cat. Happy National Science Day!

Science never solves a problem without creating ten more. Happy National Science Day!

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen