New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: "The best therapist has fur and four legs!" The proverb holds true when we talk about a man's four-footed friend who brings a smile on your face despite the ups and downs going in life with its innocence and overdose of cuteness.

Every dog lover out there will agree with the belief that having one or more pets helps you live a healthier, happier and longer life. Also, it goes without saying that your puppy’s smile is an indefectible solution to a terrible day.

Now its time to appreciate their loveliness and loyalty as we celebrate National Puppy Day 2021 on March 23. Established in 2004 by animal advocate and pet and family lifestyle expert Coleen Paige, the day is not just celebrated to the unconditional love of the little canines, but also to encourage prospective pet owners consider adoption and raise awareness about the well-being of street dogs.

To make this day more special, we bring you five handpicked puppy videos that will surely bring a smile on your face with those winkling eyes and wagging tails:

We also suggest you some ways to celebrate National Puppy Day 2021 to make these joy-filled creatures feel special.

Puppy photoshoot: Hire a photographer or call a friend who is good at taking some memorable snaps of your puppy which can take you down the memory lane when they have grown up. You can also include some fun props or a backdrop.

Adopt a little one: What can be better than giving a better life and love of family to a fluffy and furry pup. As per reports, approximately 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted each year.

Treat with home-baked delicacies: Surprise your little companion with some home-baked delicacies that tantalise its taste buds which have become used to the regular dog food and raw meat.

Get a new toy: Watching your puppy tear a new toy is all the fun and happiness. Dogs love being showered with cool new play products. Get your cute friend a toy or a game to play with.

Donate: Your puppy is blessed to get your love and affection, but not all the little ones out there are that lucky. Visit your local shelter and donate whatever you can, be it money, food or toys.

