National Puppy Day 2021: March 23 is dedicated for acknowledging the unconditional love puppies have for us. And also this day is observed to spread awareness about your little furry friends. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: If you love puppies then you must be aware of their unconditional affection. And to celebrate exactly that National Puppy Day is observed on March 23 every year. Yes, this day specially dedicated to your furry friends to acknowledge their love and spread awareness about adopting the four-legged friends. So, what are you waiting for? Get cuteness home and give them a family. Meanwhile, if you already have a pup then share these adorable wishes, quotes, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram and Facebook statuses with your near and dear ones:

– We all are always squalled by the boundless love given by the puppies to us without asking anything in return but just a bit of affection and time—Wishing Happy Puppy Day to everyone present in our lives.

– The puppies are cute babies of the dog. They are as loyal as their parents. Their bear hugs and flutter always make us filled with joy and affection, so wishing Happy Puppy Day to everyone present.

– The puppies are small babies. They always need care and affection, but due to some reason, their parents can not shelter them. Adopt a puppy on this day wishing everyone Happy Puppy Day.

– Happy Puppy Day, everyone whomsoever it is concerning. If we adopt a puppy, it is our responsibility to take care of it and not abandon them by taking them for granted. They always try to provide us with joy.

– If you already own a puppy, you can surprise your puppy with a morning walk or evening walk, which you usually miss because of your workload, and wish your little puppy love also Happy Puppy Day.

– Happy Puppy Day to the cute little puppies present in all corners of the street or kept with care in some shelter. Buy them some clothes to cover up themselves from natural sources like rain, sun, or cold.

– Happy Puppy Day to my dear friends. Let us all together go for a walk with our puppies. Feed puppies on the road or give them new clothes to cover up themselves. They forever need your affection.

– Happy Puppy Day to the family members living with us or far away. Please encourage them to do something for the puppy. Visit the dog park or all together, adopt a puppy, and help them get a love shelter.

– On this occasion of the Puppy Day, you can treat your puppy with some of their favorite meals, allow them to meet with their puppy friends in the neighborhood, and start wishing all Happy Puppy Day.

– The puppies have a boundless quality. Try to bring in out and enhance their quality. Train them, put an increment in their level. Be an example to others wishing Happy Puppy Day to everyone living around.

– Click pictures of you and your puppy. Make videos of your puppies playing. Go live with their cute activities with captioning it as Happy Puppy Day. You are wishing and encouraging others to do the same.

– Start greeting the society Happy Puppy Day by social messages with a picture of a puppy collected from some source. Use quotes of puppies to wish the company the Happy Puppy Day by active participation.

– You can invent your ways to take care of the puppies.

-Enjoy, according to you, or also learn it. Share your techniques of taking care of the puppies to make others learn and wish them with greetings of Happy Puppy Day.

– As you love puppies and want to do something for them, join campaigns that provide food, shelter, treatment, and other aids to the street puppies. Go with a note or tag of wishing around Happy Puppy Day.

– Yes, there is a day to contribute yourself to the puppies for their endless loyalty, love, and affection. The day was named Puppy Day to spread the cute little creatures’ recognization and celebrate it all along.

– Puppies are a small gift of god for us. They understand human emotions and try to protect us by licking your hands or legs. They are bear hug us, which shows their adoration for us. They want us to live happily.

– The puppies always try to relieve our stress, pain when understood by them.

– Puppies always connect to our heart and do several entertaining activities for us. They are humans best friends with whom they can share all their emotions out with fear of being judged.

– Numerous puppies in the whole world needs a shelter to start living. They are too small to create their living, keeping in mind that National Puppy Day was made into the United Nations’ account.

– There are humans who are no different that breeds of puppies. They are cute and innocnent.

– Puppies love high-quality breeds but have a hatred for the street puppies. The message to them on Puppy Day is all puppies are small and the same with the same endless qualities. Start loving all the puppies.

– Do not show your hard side on Puppy Day if you do not owe a puppy. You can still participate in the day by adopting a puppy or feeding them. You can also join camps or health care camps organized for only puppies.

– There are several other ways to celebrate and participate in the Puppy Day. Join according to your choice but never miss the day. Help society knows about the day so that puppies get home, love, affection, and time.

– On the Puppy Day, flaunt about the puppies and make sure that you can take care of your puppies because they never complain. They try to understand you, your emotions, and you also always try to do the same.

– The great pleasure of a puppy is that you may make a fool of yourself with him and not only will he scold you, but will make a fool of himself too. Samuel Butler.

– A puppy will teach you unconditional love. If you can have that in your life, things won’t be too bad. Robert Wagner.

– A dog is the only thing on earth, that loves you more than you love yourself. Josh Billings.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal