New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Pollution Control Day 2020 is celebrated on December 2 to create awareness about pollution and its hazardous effects on our ecosystem. This day is marked to remember the lives lost during the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and to make everyone aware of the significance of the pollution control acts.

The hazardous Bhopal Gas Tragedy took place in 1984. This day is also marked to remember the innocent lives of people who suffered due to the horrifying tragedy incident. This tragedy occurred due to the gas leak that occurred on the night of December 2nd 1984 at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh.

This day also aims to make people aware of the government's laws that help to contain pollution. The government has also made the National Pollution Control Board (NPCB) that conducts the check on industries whether they followed government guidelines to control pollution or not.

The objective of National Pollution Prevention Day is to spread awareness of managing and controlling industrial disasters and to prevent the pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence.

According to nhp.gov.in, the various preventive methods taken by the Indian Legislation include:

Water (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act of 1974

Air (Prevention & Control of Pollution) Act of 1981

Environment (Protection) Act of 1986

Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules of1989

Hazardous Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1989

Manufacture, Storage, Import, Export & Storage of Hazardous Micro- Organisms Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells Rules of 1989

The National Environment Tribunal Act 1995 Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness, and Response) Rules of 1996

Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1998

Recycled Plastics Manufacture & Usage Rules of 199

Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules of 2000

Batteries (Management & Handling) Rules of 2001.

Maharashtra Bio-Degradable Garbage (Control) Ordinance of 2006

Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006

This year's theme is based on the goal of raising awareness towards the cause of pollution and the ways by which pollution could be decreased in the environment. This year it is emphasised that people should bring their attention to the growing concerns of pollution and be aware of the ways that one can contribute to managing pollution threat in our country.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was constituted in September 1974. Its main aim is to work towards the protection of the environment and controlling pollution. Furthermore, it also works towards promoting cleanliness of streams and wells in different states by prevention, control and abatement of water pollution.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma