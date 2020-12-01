National Pollution Prevention Day 2020: The National Pollution Prevention Day was started after the disastrous incident of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy which took place on the night of December 2 in 1984.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, the National Pollution Prevention Day is observed on December 2 to create awareness about the increasing pollution levels and its hazardous effect on human beings and our ecosystem. The National Pollution Prevention Day was started after the disastrous incident of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy which took place on the night of December 2 in 1984 in which hundreds of people lost their lives after a gas leak was reported at the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

The objective of National Pollution Prevention Day is to spread awareness of managing and Preventionling industrial disasters and to prevent the pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence. The National Pollution Prevention Day 2020 also aims to make people aware of the government's laws that help to contain pollution.

National Pollution Prevention Day 2020 Quotes:

"Environmental pollution is an incurable disease. It can only be prevented." -Barry Commoner

"Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites." -William Ruckelshaus

"The activist is not the man who says the river is dirty. The activist is the man who cleans up the river." -Ross Perot

"The environment will continue to deteriorate until pollution practices are abandoned." -B. F. Skinner

"Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans." -Jacques Yves Cousteau

"The earth we abuse and the living things we kill will, in the end, take their revenge; for in exploiting their presence we are diminishing our future." -Marya Mannes

"We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect." -Aldo Leopold

Catchy Slogans:

To breathe clean, let us go green. Reduce noise pollution before it reduces the hearing capacity

Keep your spirits up and the noise down

Honking is not cool

HONKERS make us go BONKERS

The more you make NOISE. The faster you lose your VOICE

Sometimes you say more by not saying anything at all.

Let your performance be seen and felt than your sound.

Show you care by cleaning the air.

National Pollution Prevention Day 2020 Messages:

Save the earth by protecting it from pollution. Save our ears.

Let our ears live long!

Respect someone’s sleep

More the sound, less the receptivity

The more noise you hear, the faster you lose your ear.

Noise can fill your ears, and put you in tears

Don’t be a clown, keep that noise down

Realize that we must give our children a healthy place to live.

