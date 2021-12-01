New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on December 2, India observes National Pollution Control Day in order to create awareness about environmental pollution produced by industrial processes or human negligence. The environmental pollution impacts the quality of life of an individual.

Ahead of the National Pollution Control Day, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) released data which stated that Delhi's air quality for November was the worst in the past seven years with the city witnessing “severe” air pollution on 11 days and not a single "good" air quality day.

The key objective of National Pollution Control Day is to educate people about the importance of pollution control acts and the adverse effect of environmental pollution.

National Pollution Control Day 2021: Significance

National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2 every year. The day is observed in the memory of those who died in the Bhopal Gas tragedy on the night of December 2nd and 3rd, 1984.

Many people lost their lives as deadly gas methyl isocyanate leaked out of the union carbide plant. The effects of that disaster are felt even now after more than 37 years. Bhopal Gas Tragedy is considered one of the biggest industrial pollution disasters.

The day focuses on creating awareness among people as to how they can prevent air, soil, noise, and water pollution. According to the data revealed by the National Health Portal of India states that around 7 million people die every year due to air pollution. The data also reveals that pollution level is so high that nine of ten people globally are unable to access clean and safe air.

According to a survey done in 2020 showed that of the top 14 most polluted cities in the world, 13 of them belong in India and 12.5 per cent of all death in India is caused due to air pollution.

Objectives of National Pollution Control Day

*Raises awareness about the increasing environmental pollution

*Make people aware of the significance of pollution acts

*Teach people ways to prevent industrial pollution caused by human negligence

National Pollution Control Day 2021: Preventive methods



According to nhp.gov.in, here is a list of preventive methods that has been taken by the Indian Legislation in order to control air pollution, have a look:

*Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1974

*Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act of 1977

*Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act of 1981

*Environment (Protection) Act of 1986

*Environment (Protection) Rules of 1986

*Manufacture, Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemical Rules of 1989

*Manufacture, Storage, Import, Export & Storage of Hazardous Micro- Organisms Genetically Engineered Organisms or Cells Rules of 1989

*Chemical Accidents (Emergency, Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules of 1996

*Bio-Medical Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 1998

*Recycled Plastics Manufacture and Usage Rules of 1999

*Ozone Depleting Substances (Regulation) Rules of 2000

*Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules of 2000

*Municipal Solid Waste (Management & Handling) Rules of 2000

*Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules of 2001

*Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006

*The National Green Tribunal Act, 2010

*Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016

*Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016

*Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016

*Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016

*E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016

*Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016

