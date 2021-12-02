New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on December 2, India observes National Pollution Control Day to create awareness among people about environmental pollution and its disastrous consequences. The day is also observed in the memory of thousands of people who lost their lives in the Bhopal Gas tragedy in 1984.

The horrifying incident took place on the night of 2-3 December in 1984, when the deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas was leaked out of the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant. As a result, more than 5 lakh people were exposed to lethal gas due to which a total of 3,788 people lost their lives and 5,74,366 injured victims sustained injuries, as per the official records of the government of Madhya Pradesh.

The effects of the diastase are felt even now after more than 37 years. Bhopal Gas Tragedy is considered one of the biggest industrial pollution disasters.

The main objective of the National Pollution Control Day is to instill the adverse impact of environmental pollution on health among people and how we can prevent air, soil, noise, and water pollution.

Here are 10 striking facts about this day

* According to the data revealed by the National Health Portal of India reveals that around 7 million people die every year due to air pollution.

* The data also reveals that pollution level is so high that nine of ten people globally are unable to access clean and safe air.

* Every year, more than 1 million sea birds and 100 million mammals are killed because of pollution.

*Children contribute to only 10% of the world’s pollution.

*Air pollution is one of the biggest reasons for climate change

*Currently, there are above 500 million cars in the world and the number is expected to rise to 1 billion by 2030.

* According to WHO, almost all deaths (94 per cent) that are linked to air pollution happen in low- and middle-income countries.

* A microscopic pollutant (PM 2.5) is so tiny that it can easily pass through the mucus membrane and other protective barriers and can damage the vital organs of the body such as lungs, heart, and brain.

*A particular matter, which is a mix of solid and liquid droplets arising from fuel combustion, nitrogen dioxide from road traffic is included in key pollutants

* People living in areas where there are high levels of air pollutants are at a higher risk of developing lung cancer than people living in less polluted areas.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen