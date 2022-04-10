New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Pet Day celebrates the happiness that pets bring in your life and also celebrates the bond between a person and his pet. It is observed on April 11 every year. The relationship between a person and his pet cannot be described in words as they can be your best friends or sometimes they can be like your children. On this day, take out some time off from your busy schedules and show unconditional love to your pets by doing these fun activities.

Create Fun Activities at Home:

Staying at home and cuddling with your pet can also be a fun thing. But to make things more exciting, you can play some games at home as well. For example, you can challenge your pet with a hide and seek game by hiding the treat in another room. Moreover, you can also teach them some more tricks or brush up on their old tricks.

Exploring the city with your pet:

Exploring some new places with your fur buddy can be fun. Moreover, you can create some lifetime memories with your pet.

Run or Jog together:

If your furry friend is the most energetic pet you know, then this could be a fun activity to do together. This way, you can also stay active with your pets. Pets like dogs or horses are more suited for running or jogging than other pets.

A picnic at the park:

Your pet can explore some greenery around them with you. They can run in the park or can lay down on green grass in the sunlight. You can also play frisbee with them in the park.

Photoshoot:

Pet parents are always ready to click pictures or make a video of their pets whenever they do something cute or mischievous. Now, you can plan a photoshoot of your pet and click their pictures in some cute outfits.

Playdates:

Your pet would love to be around some other pets and befriend them. You can arrange a play date for your pet with some other pets.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav