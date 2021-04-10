Happy National Pet Day 2021: National Pet Day is dedicated to pets and people on this day take out some time off their busy schedules for their pets and express their unconditional love for them.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The relationship between a person and his or her pet is something that cannot be described in words. The two shares a bond that is inexpressible but holds a great value. Therefore, to celebrate this bond of love, National Pet Day is celebrated in the United States of America (USA) on April 11 every year.

National Pet Day is dedicated to pets and people on this day take out some time off their busy schedules for their pets and express their unconditional love for them. So as we celebrate National Pet Day 2021, here are some wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with a pet lover:

National Pet Day 2021 Wishes and Messages:

* Pets have more compassion and loyalty. Let us acknowledge their importance in our life on the occasion of National Pet Day 2021.

* The way you love your pet is like loving your children. And your pet also loves you in return without any conditions. The love of your pet is truly pure. God bless you both. Happy National Pet Day 2021.

* You can buy a pet with your money but you can never buy his love. You are lucky to have such a wonderful pet which loves you unconditionally. Warm wishes on National Pet Day 2021 to you.

* Your pet is the best friend to cheer you when you are gloomy. Happy National Pet Day 2021!!

* Blessed are those who have loving pets in the lives and so you are, as you have the most loving dog who eagerly waits for you and loves you beyond boundaries. Happy National Pet Day 2021!!

* Money can buy you the best breed of pet but it can’t buy its loyalty and love.

* Pets are more faithful and compassionate than most humans. They are true friends and loyal buddies. Wishing you a wonderful National Pet Day to you and your lovely pet.

* You are truly blessed to have such an amazing pet as your best pal. You are fortunate to have his love and attention. May God bless you both. Best wishes to both of you. Happy National Pet Day.

* Animals make best friends and your dog is truly your partner is life who loves you the most and cares about you the maximum. God bless your bond of love. Happy National Pet Day 2021.

* Pets give us unconditional true love and care. Let us also reciprocate the same towards them. Happy National Pet day.

* Your little dog is like your heartbeat at your feet. His presence always makes you feel alive and happy. On this occasion of National Pet Day, I pray God for showering his blessings on your love.

National Pet Day 2021 Quotes:

* "He who is cruel to animals becomes hard also in his dealings with men. We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals"

* "Animals are such agreeable friends - they ask no questions; they pass no criticisms"

* "It is much easier to show compassion to animals. They are never wicked"

* "You don’t really know the importance of having a pet until and unless you have one in your home"

* "Such short little lives our pets have to spend with us, and they spend most of it waiting for us to come home each day"

* "When I am feeling low all I have to do is watch my cats and my courage returns"

* "Having a pet helps you have someone in your life who is always going to love you beyond all the conditions and situations"

