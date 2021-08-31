On National Nutrition Week 2021 here we are with some important dos and don’ts for people above the age of 50 years which can help them keep a check on their food intake.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Growing old is inevitable, irreversible and progressive. What’s more important is that it brings along many changes to the bodily functions and affects most organs. Therefore, nutrition has a great role to play in healthy ageing, say experts.

Nutrition can even play a crucial role in proper functioning of cognitive thinking, cardiovascular health and more. People face several health issues due to age and lack of adequate nutrition can add to the severity of the situation. As nutrient requirement of people changes with age, one must know what to eat and what not to, based on the condition of their body.

A few factors that might lead to reduced food intake after one hits 50 are: Loss of appetite, decreased sense of taste and/or smell, difficulty chewing and/or swallowing, loss of physical strength or mobility, chronic conditions and medication, mental and emotional factors, financial insecurity.

Therefore, on National Nutrition Week 2021 here we are with some important dos and don’ts for people above the age of 50 years which can help them keep a check on their food intake.

Dos

Try to have easy meals

Adopt easy-to-digest, easy-to-absorb, small frequent meals. This will improve your digestion.

Stay hydrated

Add plenty of fluids to your diet as they keep you hydrated and boost digestion.

Including fruits are a must

Two-three servings of seasonal fruits should be included every day’s meal.

Add these ingredients in your diet

Add onion, ginger, garlic, lemon, cumin seeds, carom seeds, fenugreek seeds, almonds, walnuts, coconut water in diet as these are good for muscular flexibility, prevent water retention and swelling and also contribute to maintain healthy blood pressure.

Don'ts

Limit packaged foods, sugar etc

Limit sugars, sweet beverages, undiluted juices as they can be harmful. Instead, try having fruits which contain healthy sugar for your body.

Don't have refined cereals and grains



Replace refined cereals and grains with whole grain cereals and pulses. As they can prove to be more beneficial.

Fibre intake should be moderate

The recommended fiber composition in diet for elders is 21 grams per day for women while 30 grams per day for men.

Limit sedentary lifestyle

A sedentary lifestyle is nothing less than poison. Try exercising every day and keep moving your body to keep it healthy.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal