New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In today's hectic and fast-paced life we all end up eating packed and unhealthy food. But, have you ever thought how these actors-models and television presenters keep themselves young, glowing and fit. Well, they live in the same environment and faces an even more hectic schedule. From late-night shoots to attack of solid makeup, they face several challenges. So, to keep themselves glowing, healthy and charming, they kept healthy eating habits. Malaika Arora and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are two well-known fitness freaks of Bollywood, so, have a look at their fitness secrets.

Malaika Arora Fitness Secret

Malaika Arora is very strict and disciplined when it comes to her workout routine. She begins her day with detox water. She skips her early morning breakfast and jumps on to morning snacks. She prefers boiled eggs, fresh fruits, or South Indian food in her morning meal along with fresh vegetable or fruit juice. According to Pinkvilla, Malika is very particular about the proteins in her daily diet. She usually takes milkshakes or other milk products after a workout. She makes sure to take her last meal before sunset.

Shilpa Shetty Fitness Secret

People admire her for being so fit, glamorous and a perfect personality. Well, you will be surprised to know that Shilpa Shetty do not believe in dieting. She advised people to maintain the diet and not to skip any meal. Actor Shilpa Shetty begins her diet in the morning at 7:30 and ends it up at 7:45. She takes three big meals and two snacks a day. She begins her day with high fiber food and rich protein. Then, she takes her mid-morning meal after the workout. Her lunch is the heaviest out of all the meals. She takes evening snacks in between 4 and 5 and then she ends it up with a complete meal at dinner.

Posted By: Srishti Goel