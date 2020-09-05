Here are some superfood that you need to add in your diet for healthy, smooth and shiny hair.

Hair fall is a common occurrence and is a major worry for both men and women. We all are tired of using different products that claims to fight our hair problems, gives smooth and healthy hair but all we've got in these years is just hair fall. Diet plays a crucial role when it comes to fight with hair fall. On National Nutrition Week 2020, we are here to help you out.

There are various factors that matters when it comes to hair. For healthy hair, we need to take care of hair care routine to our eating habit. Here are some superfood that you need to add in your diet for healthy, smooth and shiny hair.

1. Egg

Eggs are one of the foods that are classified as superfood. Egg is filled with nutrients and is good for your health. It also supports hair growth. Eggs also contain biotin that is crucial for the production of hair protein called keratin.

2. Beets

Beets is filled with essential vitamins, minerals and plant compounds, some of which have medicinal properties. It helps in hair growth. Apart from this, it also help in weight management.

3. Spinach

Spinach is packed with tons of nutrients and is essential for skin, hair, and bone health. It also provides protein, iron, vitamins, and minerals. Spinach is packed with iron which helps hair growth.

4. Lentils

Lentils are loaded with B vitamins, magnesium, zinc and potassium. They are a good source of biotin and protein which helps in hair growth. Lentils are high in fibre and it protects against chronic diseases, such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes

5. Nuts

Nuts helps to fight hair fall as they are loaded with nutrients. According to research, the antioxidants in walnuts and almonds can protect the delicate fats in your cells from being damaged by oxidation. They are also loaded with antioxidants which can help to reduce stress.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma