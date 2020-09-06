Here is a list of 7 foods that you must include in your daily diet for a naturally glowing skin.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk| Pollution, stress and tanning among other factors make our skin look dull. While there are several skin care products available in the market, they hardly get us the desired results. Also, these cosmetic products contain several harmful chemicals that may cause serious health issues if used in excess. So what to do to get the healthy glowing skin? The answer may be your plate. And as they say, the secret of a glowing skin may not be found in a bottle or tube but your plate.

Yes healthy eating habits have many health benefits and one of them includes glowing radiant skin. Many experts believe that eating fresh fruits and green vegetables help skin rejuvenate. So, on Nutrition Week 2020, we have listed 7 foods you must include in your daily diet for a naturally glowing skin.

1. Carrots

Carrots contain a good amount of Vitamin A and beta-carotene that protects skin's upper layer from excessive production of cells. Including carrots in your daily diet can make your skin glow.

2. Oranges

Orange is a good source of vitamin C. It is packed with high beta-carotene that helps your body create and process vitamin A. The peel of orange contains antimicrobial and antibacterial properties, you can use it for regular face packs that can give you an instant glow.

3. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is a jack of all as it contains antioxidants, vitamin A and C and minerals. Pumpkins are a good source of zink which plays an important role in the creation of new skin cells and also helps to regulate oil production, thus will help to get rid of breakouts.

4. Ginger

Ginger has a very soothing effect on the skin. Moreover, it holds the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger is often included in the facial menus because of its effective results.

5. Tomato

Tomatoes are filled with several vitamins and minerals. They have anti-ageing properties. The consumption of its juice can help your skin to activate lycopene benefits.

6. Beetroot

This red coloured food is packed with vitamins and nutrients that can give you a healthy glow. It protects you from acne and pimples. If you include Beetroot juice in your routine, you will see amazing results as all blemishes and dark spots will disappear instantly.

7. Potato

Potato is a natural bleaching agent and helps for skin lightening and tightening. It helps to get rid of dark circles and blemishes easily. You can also apply it as a face mask as potato juice is good for the skin.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma