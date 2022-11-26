National Milk Day 2022: Who Is Dr Verghese Kurien And Why This Day Is Observed

IN HONOUR of Dr. Verghese Kurien, November 26th in India is recognised as National Milk Day. Kurien is credited with initiating the White Revolution and with playing a significant role in "Operation Flood." His concept helped India's dairy sector grow and become the most self-sustaining industry in the nation.

The Indian Dairy Association spearheaded the establishment of National Milk Day in India in 2014. (IDA).

The importance of the day

India is first in the world for milk production, contributing over 23% of the total, according to the Economic Survey of India 2021–2022. And it doesn't stop there: dairy is the single largest agricultural product, accounting for 5% of global GDP and directly supporting over 8 crore farmers.

Dr. Verghese Kurien's initiative to make India self-sufficient in milk production is entirely to thank for the 6.2 percent annual growth in milk production in India. The brilliant plan of Kurien, to provide milk to everyone and quadruple milk production in 30 years, came to pass. Instead of using cow milk, which was in short supply in India, Kurien began the entire production of milk powder from buffalo milk.

Dr. Verghese Kurien, who was he?

Kurien was born to a prosperous Syrian Christian family on November 26, 1921, in Kozhikode, Kerala. Dr. Verghese Kurien is referred to as the "Father of the White Revolution" in India because of his leadership of Operation Flood, the largest agricultural operation in the world. He assisted in setting up the Delhi Milk Scheme and 30 organisations that were entirely run by farmers and employees in order to fix the prices charged. Kurien was then given credit for industrialising dairy production and creating the Amul brand. Dr. Kurien's research enabled India to overtake the US as the world's top milk producer in 1998. In addition to this, Kurien has won other honours, including the World Food Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, and the Krishi Ratna. He has received India's three highest civilian honours, the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

How does "Operation Flood" work?

Since its inception in 1970, operational flooding has aided dairy farmers in taking control of their own growth and the resources they use to produce. Customers in more than 700 towns and cities are connected to milk producers across India through a national milk grid, minimising seasonal and regional price differences while making certain that the producer consistently receives transparent, fair market prices. Operation Flood is based on village milk producers' cooperatives, which provide members with access to modern management and technology, buy milk, provide inputs and services, and buy and sell milk. Operation Flood sought to achieve the following objectives: