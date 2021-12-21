New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Mathematics Day 2021, observed on December 22, marks the birth anniversary of Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan. The day was established in 2021 by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on February 26. The main objective behind observing the day as National Mathematics Day is to create awareness among people regarding the importance of mathematics. Before he died at the age of just 32, he had already given the world 3500 mathematical formulae.

Srinivasa Ramanujan, who is also known as the ‘man who knew infinity', didn't receive any formal training in mathematics. However, still, he made substantial contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions, including solutions to mathematical problems.

According to Hans Eysenck, "He tried to interest the leading professional mathematicians in his work but failed for the most part. What he had to show them was too novel, too unfamiliar, and additionally presented in unusual ways; they could not be bothered".

To mark his birth anniversary, several events are organised in schools and colleges. As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you some interesting facts about Srinivasa Ramanujan.

- After a funny incident, 1729 was coined the 'Hardy-Ramanujam' number in his honour, and such numbers are called Taxicab numbers.

- At the age of thirteen, he worked out Loney’s Trigonometry exercises without any help.

- Ramanujan wrote down 17 ways to represent 1/pi as an infinite series. Asper Britannica, in his notebooks, he came up with something much more elaborate that got 1/pi faster: 1/pi = (sqrt(8)/9801) * (1103 + 659832/24591257856 + …).

- He was the second Indian to be inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society in 1918, which is a fellowship of some of the world's most eminent scientists.

- He is the first Indian Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv