National Mathematics Day 2020: Srinivasa Ramanujan's contribution regarding the infinite series, fractions, mathematical analysis, number theory and many more set the example in the mathematics.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Mathematics Day 2020: Various scholars had made significant contributions to mathematics including, Aryabhata, Mahavir, Brahmagupta, Bhaskara II, among others. However, there was only one who at the very young age showed the signs of an unfolding genius and its none other than Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Ramanujan was born in 1887 in Erode, Tamil Nadu and at the age of 12, despite lacking a formal education, he had excelled at trigonometry and also developed many theorems by himself.

His contribution regarding the infinite series, fractions, mathematical analysis, number theory and many more set the example in the mathematics. So, in honour, we celebrate Mathematics Day on 22nd December on the birth anniversary of a mathematician.

Contributions to mathematics

Ramanujan was recognised for his mastery of continued fractions and had worked out the hypergeometric series, Riemann series, functional equations of the zeta function and elliptic integrals.

History of Mathematics Day

In 2012, former PM Manmohan Singh declared December 22 as National Mathematics Day at a function organised on the occasion of the birth anniversary in Chennai.

Significance of Mathematics Day

The main objective behind the celebration is to raise awareness among the people about the importance of mathematics. This day is celebrated to inculcate the positive attitude towards the learning among the generation of the country. On this day, mathematicians, teacher and students are provided training through camps and highlights the development and dissemination of teaching-learning materials (TLM) for Mathematics and research in related areas.

Not many know, after Ramanujan's death, he left behind three notebooks and some pages containing unpublished results, on which mathematicians continued to work on for many years.

Even a biopic was made on the legendary mathematician, starring Dev Patel in The Man Who Knew Infinity, which was released in 2015.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv