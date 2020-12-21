National Mathematics Day 2020: Born on December 22, 1887, Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar was a famed Indian mathematician who is often called as the "man who knew infinity".

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Mathematics Day or Math Day is observed every year in India on December 22 to mark the birth anniversary of mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar.

National Mathematics Day was first observed in 2012 when former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh inaugurated a ceremony in honour of the famed Indian mathematician. Since then, it is observed every year on December 22 to honour Ramanujan's work in the field of mathematics.

Who was S Ramanujan and why he was called the 'man who knew infinity'?

Born on December 22, 1887, Srinivasa Ramanujan Aiyangar was a famed Indian mathematician who is often called as the "man who knew infinity". Though he had no formal training in pure mathematics, Ramanujan made significant contributions in this field and developed numerous theorems.

When he was just 12, Ramanujan was able to master trigonometry and was eligible for a scholarship at the Government Arts College in Kumbakonam. At the age of 14, he ran from his house and got himself enrolled in Madras' Pachaiyappa College.

1913 was the breakthrough year for Ramanujan when he met English mathematician GH Hardy. A year after meeting Hardy, he went to Trinity College in England. In the years to come, he received a lot of credit for his work and made several contributions in the field of mathematics.

However, Ramanujan's health started to deteriorate in the 1919s, following which he returned to India. His health, however, didn't improve and he passed away on April 26, 1920, at the mere age of 32.

Following his death, Ramanujan received several recognitions across the world. In 2015, a movie was also made on Ramanujan in which British actor Dev Patel portrayed his role. Four years later, the government also built the Ramanujan IT City is an information technology (IT) special economic zone (SEZ) in Chennai.

