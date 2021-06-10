National Making Life Beautiful Day 2021: Send these beautiful quotes, wishes and messages to your loved ones on this day. Scroll down

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Making Life Beautiful Day 2021 is celebrated annually on June 11. This day is dedicated to those who make the life of other people beautiful, either by building relations or helping them achieve their goals or success. As it is said that beauty comes in many forms, it can be through words or actions, so we should never hold ourselves from helping others. This day was created by Apriori Beauty, who,, on June 11, 2009, launched the mission to help all human being look and feel beautiful through their internal and external approach.

As the National Making Life Beautiful Day 2021 is around the corner, we have brought you some beautiful quotes, wishes and messages that you can send to your loved ones. Also, you can use them as your WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook status to encourage people to appreciate every being.

National Making Life Beautiful Day 2021 Wishes

Life will become much easier when we will finally understand which hands to shake and which ones to Hold.

Be thankful and proud of the struggles you had in your life. They shaped you into the person you are today. They’ll light your life in the darkness.

You’re happy in your life as long as you’re content. Just believe in yourself and dream big. Do not give up on your hopes.

Be happy and grateful for your life and the things you have achieved in this lifetime. There are people who have less than us but much happier than us.

Life is about hard work, endurance and love. If you work hard to make your dreams come true, endure pain while fighting for it; eventually, you will win success and love one day.

Do not measure yourself by success, failure or a degree. Measure your life by the dreams you have. It will become beautiful eventually.

During our dark times, we may see the challenge in every opportunity. But we often forget that there is success hiding behind every challenge. Be optimistic and a fighter.

You can. You will. Have faith in yourself. The word “YOU” has power in it.

Life is short, live it. Love is rare, grab it. Anger is bad, dump it. Fear is awful, face it. Memories are sweet, cherish it!

When life seems unbearable, hold on. Because you have not yet seen the next page of the book of life. It is full of unknown mysteries, suspense, adventures and unachieved success.

Life asked with Death: Why people love me and hate you, “Death said you are a beautiful lie and I’m a painful truth.

I know a man who stops asking ‘why’ and started saying ‘why not. He is one of the most successful men in the world now. The way we respond to life today will shape our destiny tomorrow.

If you believe in hard work and determination, luck will one day be with you eventually. It is in your hand to make yourself happy and successful.

You are wasting your time if you’re worrying about failures. Worry about the chances you got but you decided not to try. Success is waiting at your doorstep.

National Making Life Beautiful Day 2021 Quotes

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.” - Rabindranath Tagore

“Life is abundant, and life is beautiful. And it’s a good place that we’re all in, you know, on this earth, if we take care of it.” - Alice Walker

“Learn to enjoy every minute of your life. Be happy now. Don’t wait for something outside of yourself to make you happy in the future. Think how really precious is the time you have to spend, whether it’s at work or with your family. Every minute should be enjoyed and savoured.” - Earl Nightingale

“Life is full of beauty. Notice it. Notice the bumble bee, the small child, and the smiling faces. Smell the rain, and feel the wind. Live your life to the fullest potential, and fight for your dreams.” - Ashley Smith

“I think being in love with life is a key to eternal youth.” - Doug Hutchison

“Peace is the beauty of life. It is sunshine. It is the smile of a child, the love of a mother, the joy of a father, the togetherness of a family. It is the advancement of man, the victory of a just cause, the triumph of truth.” - Menachem Begin

“Dwell on the beauty of life. Watch the stars, and see yourself running with them.” - Marcus Aurelius

“Life was meant to be lived, and curiosity must be kept alive. One must never, for whatever reason, turn his back on life.” - Eleanor Roosevelt

“To be creative means to be in love with life. You can be creative only if you love life enough that you want to enhance its beauty, you want to bring a little more music to it, a little more poetry to it, a little more dance to it.” - Osho

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass… It’s about learning to dance in the rain.” - Vivian Greene

“Keep your head high, keep your chin up, and most importantly, keep smiling, because life’s a beautiful thing and there’s so much to smile about.”- Marilyn Monroe

National Making Life Beautiful Day 2021 Messages

To be successful, you don’t need a degree. Successful is he who knows to lose and still have a loving family and friends.

I challenge you to make your life a masterpiece. I challenge you to join the ranks of those people who live what they teach, who walk their talk.

Small drops of water make an ocean. Just like that if you can accomplish small successes, it will turn into something bigger and better.

Your actions will take you to the top-notch of success. Just keep working on your goals. It will create the path to success.

Life is all about a card game. Choosing the right cards is not in our hands. But playing well with the cards in hand determines our Success!

The secrete to success is constancy. Stick to your purpose and work hard. Otherwise, success is just a dream.

Nothing good comes easy in life. The probability of your success depends upon your hard work and attitude. You can never succeed without meeting deadly challenges.

Everyone can start something but finishing something is not everyone’s cup of tea. And those who are the finishers, are the real successor.

God didn’t promise that life would be easy but he did promise to be with you every step of the way. So, keep going and have a beautiful life.

Failing is the first step to the path of success. It means you are trying in every way to achieve it in your life.

When you are choosing to be successful, you are also choosing to be failed. Because eventually, you will find new ways to reach your goal.

Our greatest failure lies within us, giving up on things without even trying. To be successful in life, giving up should be given up.

Life ends when you stop dreaming, hope ends when you stop believing and love ends when you stop caring. So dream hope and love… Makes Life Beautiful!

Don’t waste your time looking back on what you’ve lost. Move on, for life is not meant to be travelled backwards.

Whenever you get pain in your life, Just think about the full form of pain? Positive Attitude In Negative Situations. Follow it. Life will change!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv