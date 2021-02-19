National Love Your Pet Day is celebrated every year on Feb 20. Dedicated to your pets, this day is for pampering them, spending more time with them and loving them. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the name suggests, National Love Your Pet Day which falls on every Feb 20, is about loving your pet. Well, not that anyone does it otherwise but this day is specially dedicated to your furry friends. So on National Love Your Pet Day 2021 make sure to pamper them a little more, feed them with their favourite treats and once you're done planning the day for them don't forget to share these quotes, wishes, SMSes, WhatsApp messages, Instagram and Facebook statuses with your friends.

Money can buy you the best breed of pet but it can’t buy its loyalty and love.

Pets have more compassion and loyalty. Let us acknowledge their importance in our life on the occasion of National pet day.

Pets give us unconditional true love and care. Let us also reciprocate the same towards them. Happy National Pet day.

Your pet is the best friend to cheer you when you are gloomy.

Pets are more faithful and compassionate than most humans. They are true friends and loyal buddies. Wishing you a wonderful National Pet Day to you and your lovely pet.

You can buy a pet with your money but you can never buy his love. You are lucky to have such a wonderful dog which loves you unconditionally. Warm wishes on National Dog Day to you.

You are truly blessed to have such an amazing pet as your best pal. You are fortunate to have his love and attention. May God bless you both. Best wishes to both of you. Happy National Pet Day.

A dog is the only thing which loves you more than yourself on the earth and having such a dog in your life is the sweetest blessing of the God. Happy National Dog Day to him. May God bless.

Pets are very humanizing. They always remind us about to give unconditional love and care to the people who mean the world to you. Warm wishes of National Pet Day to you.

Blessed are those who have loving pets in the lives and so you are, as you have the most loving dog who eagerly waits for you and loves you beyond boundaries. Happy National Pet Day 2020.

The way you love your pet is like loving your children. And your pet also loves you in return without any conditions. The love of your pet is truly pure. God bless you both. Happy National Pet Day.

Having a pet who is always there with you in the happiest and the saddest days is like having a blessing from God. You are lucky to have been blessed with your dog. Happy National Dog Day,

Animals make best friends and your dog is truly your partner is life who loves you the most and cares about you the maximum. God bless your bond of love. Happy National Pet Day.

Your little dog is like your heartbeat at your feet. His presence always makes you feel alive and happy. On this occasion of National Pet Day, I pray God for showering his blessings on your love.

You don’t really know the importance of having a pet until and unless you have one in your home.

Having a pet helps you have someone in your life who is always going to love you beyond all the conditions and situations.

A pet is the only thing in this world that loves you more than you love yourself. You are truly blessed if you have a pet in your life.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal