Here we are with 5 health benefits of laughter on National Let's Laugh Day 2021, which will instantly make you watch a comedy show. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Only if people were laughing everyday, until then we have a special day in the year dedicated to laughter. yes, it's true! Each year National Let’s Laugh Day is celebrated on March 19 as a reminder for all that we need to spare a few hours of our lives and laugh openly. This is as simple as it sounds but many people fail to understand the true meaning of it.

When you laugh, your body laughs. Confused? Well, you must have heard of the phrase 'laughter is the best medicine', and this is literally true. To prove it, here we are with 5 health benefits that your body gets when you laugh uncontrollably.

Controls blood pressure

Laughter plays a big role in keeping your blood pressure intact. This happens because laughter lowers down the stress levels in your body which is directly proportional to hypertension. Laughter yoga with breathing and stretching exercises will decrease your blood pressure.

Keeps your stress hormones in check

Stress hormones are one of the causes of anxiety and other health issues. Laughing leads to reduction in the level of stress hormones which keeps you positive and makes your mind healthier.

Boosts your immunity

As stress hormones are directly related to a lot of problems in body, decreased immunity is one of them. Studies suggest that laughter is a very good immunity booster. Therefore, make sure to keep laughing and enhance your immune system.

Improves your cardiac health

Laughter works wonders for your cardiac health. Physical activities are recommended for people who have heart problems. But if due to any reason they are unable to move much then laughter is the best option. Yes, as per Stanford University's Dr. William Fry, one minute of continuous laughter is almost equal to spending 10 minutes on a rowing machine.

Releases endorphins

Laughter helps you to release endorphins which are natural pain killers of the body. That means if you are suffering with chronic pain and laugh at the same time, then there are high chances for you to forget the discomfort for a few moments.

Well, if the above reasons were not enough then just laugh or smile at least once a day to keep yourself positive.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal