National Integration Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme And Celebrations Of This Day

THE NATIONAL Integration Day is celebrated annually on November 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first-ever female Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Awarded the highest civilian award 'Bharat Ratna' in 1971 and Lenin Peace Prize in 1984, Indira Gandhi was known as the 'Iron Lady of India'.

Also known as Quami Ekta Diwas, the day is observed to promote peace, unity and integration among all segments of people in the country. The country is celebrating the 105th birth anniversary of the former PM of India.

National Integration Day 2022: History

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad and was married to Feroz Gandhi in 1942 who was known to be a freedom fighter, politician and journalist. She was elected as the President of the Indian National Congress in 1959, and soon after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru, she became a member of the Rajya Sabha. After the demise of Lal Bahadur Shashtri, Indira Gandhi became the first female prime minister of India and carved her name in history.

Indira Gandhi became the popular leader of the country and worked towards the country's development in all aspects. One of her most famous decision was declaring an Emergency in India in 1975. She was assassinated by two of her bodyguards on October 31, 1984, at her residence. To honour the legacy and popularity of the first-ever female PM of the country, the government of India declared her birth anniversary National Integration Day.

National Integration Day 2022: Significance

Indira Gandhi is among the first woman whose wax statue is built at Madame Tussauds in London. She was considered the strongest Prime Minister of India. One of the longest-serving prime ministers after Jawaharlal Nehru. On the day of National Integration Day, different traditions, languages, cultures and religious beliefs are celebrated as one. It is essential to maintain the diversity and culture of the country.

National Integration Day 2022: Celebrations

The special day of National Integration day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Indira Gandhi, numerous different programs and activities are held such as Inter-State Youth Exchange Program, National Integration Camp and many more. In schools and colleges, the celebrations take place by upholding competitions such as debate, essay writing, singing etc.