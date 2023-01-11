National Human Trafficking Awareness Day 2023: Why Is It Celebrated? History, Significance And Quotes

Learn more about the background and other information for National Human Trafficking Day 2023. (Image Credit: Freepik)

NATIONAL HUMAN Trafficking Awareness Day will be observed on January 11, 2023. Everyone is aware of human trafficking, and we all understand that it is a crime that leaves a permanent scar on a person's life and has an impact on all families, communities, and other groups of people around the world. In essence, this day raises awareness of this threat.

History And Significance Of National Human Trafficking Day

Now Since 2010, each and every January has been subjected to, or you could say designated, as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, immediately following the Presidential Proclamation. National Human Trafficking Day was established following the start of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month with the help of non-governmental groups, and it is observed every year on January 11th.

Quotes for the 2023 National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

"Dare to enter the darkness to bring another into the light." Tony Kirwan

"Do you want to know who you are?" Don’t ask. "Action will delineate and define you." -Thomas Jefferson

"Defend the cause of the weak and fatherless; maintain the rights of the poor and oppressed."-Psalm 82:3

"And though she be but little she is fierce."-William Shakespeare

"You may choose to look the other way, but you can never again say you did not know." -William Wilberforce

"We may give without loving, but we cannot love without giving."-Bernard Meltzer