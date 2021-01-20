National Hugging Day 2021: National Hugging Day will be observed on January 21 to encourage people to demonstrate their love towards their friends and family with a hug.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Hugging Day will be observed on January 21 to encourage people to demonstrate their love towards their friends and family with a hug. The day was created by Kevan Zeborney in 1986 and has since then been celebrated as an annual event.

The event's popularity has grown enormously over the past 35 years, especially in the United States and European nations. Hugging has several health benefits, with one study showing it increases levels of oxytocin and reduces blood pressure. So, if you are missing your family and friends on this day, we have brought to you some wishes, messages and quotes that you can send to them WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook or any other social media platforms.

Wishes and greetings

Sometimes a hug is the answer, even when the question is not known. Happy Hugging Day!

Waiting for you to come back and embrace me in your arms as soon as possible. Happy Huging Day!

A romantic hug is the best way of telling someone how much you love them. Happy Huging Day!

However long a hug lasts, it doesn't lasts long enough. Happing Hugging Day!

I just hugged you in my thought, hope you felt the squeeze. Happy Hugging Day!

A tight hug a day, keeps the doctor away. Prescription for life. Happy Hugging Day!

Quotes

Hugging is a silent way of saying you matter to me

Sometimes when you don't know what to say, a hug says enough.

I have learnt that there is more power is good, strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words

The best place in the world is inside a hug

Hugging is the most beautiful form of communication that allows a person to know that they matter

