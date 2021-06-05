New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Education is one of the important tools that helps a person grow and carve their niche in society. It helps people become better citizen and shapes society by knowing rights, regulation and laws. Also, it teaches us to live in harmony. However, many children are not able to avail the education due to poor financial condition, either they have to drop out in mid or never gets an opportunity to visit a school. So to raise awareness regarding the importance of education, National Higher Education Day 2021 was introduced in 2015. This special day is celebrated annually on June 6 across the globe, encouraging people to help increase their chances of graduating with a degree.

This day is quite relevant in COVID-19 pandemic times as ever since the virus has hit the globe, people have been forced to stay at home. The world has gone digitalised, people are attending their schools and offices from home. However, it has made things tougher for students who can't afford the facility of a smartphone or the internet. As National Education Day 2021 is around the corner, have a look at the history and significance of this day.

National Higher Education Day 2021 History

National Higher Education Day was created in February 2015 by Izamar Olaguez to convince US students that higher education is for everyone. However, it was on June 6, the registrar at National Day Calendar declared National Higher Education Day.

The Founder of National Higher Education Day quoted, "It is my desire to have a National Higher Education Day to educate and promote the many different ways students can fund their education. By having a National Day I will be able to inspire students of all ages to never give up on their dream of receiving a higher education degree!"

National Higher Education Day 2021 Goals

According to the organisation, National Higher Education Day's goals are:

1. Spur student's academic ambition and passion

2. Encourage a "Growth Mindset" in students

3. Encourage independent learning

4. Educate students about financial aid opportunities

5. Advocate for academic resources

How to celebrate National Higher Education Day 2021?

Those who want to encourage people to never give up on their dreams can observe the day by advocation for higher education on social media. Post the pics of your degrees and tell people about your future academic plans. Also, you can donate to the scholarship program.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv