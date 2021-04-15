To celebrate the National High Five Day 2021, without happening to actually give a high five physically, here we are with a collection of wishes, SMSes, quotes and more to share with your loved ones.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National High Five Day is celebrated in US, on every third Thursday of the month of April. As the name goes, this special day is dedicated to giving high fives and spreading good vibes. It was started in the year 2002 by the students from University of Virginia's campus. They gave out high fives all day and then later the day was sponsored by a video calling firm named Highfive. The company even raised some money for charity to provide for free sports and arts to kids who were going through severe health conditions.

Last year in 2020, the day was celebrated as the Virtual High Five Day to encourage people to maintain social distancing and remain indoors during challenging times.

Therefore, to celebrate the National High Five Day 2021, without happening to actually give a high five physically, here we are with a collection of wishes, SMSes, quotes and more to share with your loved ones.

Let’s do a high five for the good times that we have shared because it is a National High Five Day. Warm wishes to you on this day.

High Five is a gesture which expresses your happiness and excitement. Have a wonderful High Five Day.

On the occasion of High Five Day, let us celebrate even the smallest of the sweetest things with a high five.

Sometimes you can clap in a different way and we call it high five. Wishing a very Happy National High Five Day to everyone.

High Five for the sweet moments we have had together. High Five to the happiness we are blessed with. Happy High Five Day.

When you agree with each other, you only need a high five to say it all. Wishing a very Happy High Five Day.

Your palm and my palm create the best moment together when they go for a high five. Happy High Five Day.

Warm wishes on High Five Day to everyone. Don’t forget to give a high five to people around you to celebrate this day.

High energies, positivity and happiness are the emotions associated with high five. Sending you warm greetings on National High Five Day.

Let us High Five because we are blessed to have each other and have such awesome lives. Wishing a very Happy High Five Day.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal