Send these wishes to your grandparents to tell them why they mean the world to you with these National Grandparents Day 2020 messages.

If a family is a tree, grandparents are its roots and if a family is a building, grandparents are its foundation. In Indian culture and society, grandparents are not just considered a crucial mix of the family but the de facto head of the house. The fact that they can overrule the parents makes them every grandchildren's favourite and go-to people. They also play a significant role in the overall development of their grandchildren.

National Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day. This year, National Grandparents Day 2020 is on September 13.

On this occasion we have come up with wishes, quotes, messages and WhatsApp status for them. Send these wishes to your grandparents to tell them why they mean the world to you with these National Grandparents Day 2020 messages.

Wishes:

1. Memories of my childhood are incomplete without your love for me but memories of my adulthood are no fun because you are missing in them. I am sorry for not giving you time as I grew old. Sending you lots of love and wishes on Grandparents Day. Miss you lots!!!

2. The one thing that has always helped me move ahead in life is your advice… You have always shared your experiences with me and made me learn new things which have helped me in my life. Thanks for being such wonderful grandparents. Wishing you Happy Grandparents Day.

3. Dear grandpa and grandma….. you two are the two strong pillars of our family, a beautiful blessing from God. You two have always brightened our lives with your sacrifices and love. Thank you giving us such a wonderful upbringing. Happy Grandparents’ Day.

4. Thank you for being my piggy back ride, my scooter, my hero, my makeup teacher and my story teller grandpa and grandma! Wishing you a very happy grandparent’s day!

5. Thank you for all the summer vacations that we spent in your house! You always welcomed us with open arms and made sure we were always smiling! We love you!

6. My happiness becomes grand

when I am with my grandparents.

Happy Grandparents Day

7. The softness in talk, the kindness in your nature and the warmth of your love makes both of you the best grandparents of the world

8. When you are in pain, some people will just look at you,

But your grandparents will look after you.

9. Just like I am the apple of your eyes, you two are the reasons for all my happiness in life. Happy Grandparents Day to you.

10. Wishing a very Happy Grandparents Day to you grandma and grandpa. You two are the two heroes of my life and I will always love you to the moon and back.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma