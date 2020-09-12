On the occasion of National Grandparents Day 2020, take a look at five traditional cooking hacks suggested by our elders that made our lives easier:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: National Grandparents Day 2020 will be celebrated on Sunday, September 13. The Grandparents Day is celebrated on the first Sunday after Labor Day. It is celebrated in honour of our elderly who gave their sweat and blood to build a family that we are today. While grandparents are the guiding light for all the family members, their bond with grandchildren is always special. Of all the ways in which grandparents show their love, the amazing tips they give us (Nani/Dadi Ke Nuskhe) come handy throughout our lives. From their words of wisdom to the traditional advice to deal with almost everything, grandparents never fail to impress us.

On the occasion of National Grandparents Day 2020, take a look at five traditional cooking hacks suggested by our elders that made our lives easier:

1. How to spot perfect, sweet watermelon?

Our grandparents not only guided us about the good and bad company of friends but also gave us some amazing tips to find the sweet watermelon. To find the perfect watermelon, you need to look at its bottom. The yellower the bottom of watermelon is, the sweeter it will be from inside.

2. How to store fresh coriander?

Who doesn't want the complementary coriander leaves that we get while buying vegetables, but keeping them green and fresh is a tough task. Thanks to our grandparents for giving us a hack to keep coriander leaves fresh.

Step 1. Wash the coriander and trim the ends thoroughly.

Step 2. Now dry the clean leaves using a paper towel.

Step 3. Now take a cotton cloth and place the coriander leaves in it and fold it.

Step 4: Your coriander will remain fresh and green for more than two weeks.



3. How to get tender scrambled eggs?

Slow and steady wins the race! We all have heard of it but our grandparents adopted this in their lives. At least their hack to get tender scrambled eggs suggests so. In order to get tender scrambled eggs, you need to cook them slowly on low heat. Though it will feel like they are taking forever but cooking them on the low flame will make your scrambled eggs soft and fluffy.

4. The hack behind perfectly cooked rice

The grandparents' way of getting perfectly cooked rice is WSB (Wash, Add Salt, Boil). These three things are the key to getting perfectly cooked rice. All you need to do is to wash the rice, keep it in water with 1 tablespoon salt and then boil it. The result will be perfectly cooked rice.

5. How to get rid of broken eggshell pieces?

If you want to get rid of broken eggshell pieces from the bowl in which you broke the egg, the old hack suggested by our elders is to use another piece of the shell to scoop it out. This hack works like a charm!shell to scoop it out. This hack works like a charm!

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma