National Girl Child Day 2023: History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of The Day

THE SPECIAL event of National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24 across the country. Initiated by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Government of India, in 2008, is celebrated to spread awareness regarding the inequalities girls face in society and at different levels. Its sole objective is to raise awareness among people regarding inequalities, discrimination, and exploitation faced by girls at different phases of their lives.

National Girl Child Day 2023: History

In 2008, the Ministry of Women and Child Development initiated the day for girl children as National Girl Child Day. The day was initiated particularly to spread public awareness about inequities that girls face in Indian society. The day calls for promoting awareness about the inequalities that a girl faces in terms of education, jobs, clothing, and many more.

National Girl Child Day 2023: Significance

According to the women and child development ministry, National Girl Child Day is meant to create awareness about the rights a girl owns to give them opportunities like everyone else and to support the girl child of the nation and remove gender-based biases. The national event is celebrated across the country by hosting various programs to celebrate the girl child.

National Girl Child Day 2023: Theme

The government of India has not officially announced any theme for National Girl Child Day 2023. However, the themes for previous years were, "Digital Generation, Our Generation, Our time is now—our rights, our future".